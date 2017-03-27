

Have you ever wanted to travel to Los Angeles for a live-taping of The Talk? Now's your chance!



The Anchors Away Sweepstakes will give five lucky fans the chance to fly to Los Angeles and snag a pair of VIP tickets to the Daytime Emmy Award-winning show, The Talk.



Throughout the week, news anchors from five CBS Stations around the country will join The Talk hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, and Sheryl Underwood as guest co-hosts:



Monday, April 24: Chris Wragge, News Anchor, WCBS-TV, New York



Tuesday, April 25: Irika Sargent, News Anchor, WBBM-TV, Chicago



Wednesday, April 26: Jessica Dean, News Anchor, KYW-TV, Philadelphia



Thursday, April 27: Elizabeth Cook, News Anchor, KPIX 5, San Francisco



Friday, April 28: Jan Jeffcoat, News Anchor, WUSA, Washington, D.C.



For a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles with a guest and VIP tickets to The Talk on one of the above dates, fans can enter The Talk Anchors Away Sweepstakes by posting a comment describing why they love The Talk on show’s Facebook page. The contest closes on Monday, April 3.



A total of five grand prizes will be awarded, one in each market listed above, and will include: A trip to Los Angeles (+1 guest), hotel accommodations for 3 days/2 nights, transportation to the show, 2 VIP tickets to the shows, and The Talk swag bag.



Here are the official rules:



NO PURCHASE OR WIRELESS DEVICE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. YOU HAVE NOT YET WON. SWEEPSTAKES OPEN TO REGISTERED USERS OF FACEBOOK WHO ARE LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES THAT RESIDE IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING VIEWING AREAS: A) PHILADELPHIA, PA; B) NEW YORK, NY; C) CHICAGO, IL; D) SAN FRANCISCO, CA; OR E) WASHINGTON, D.C.; AT LEAST EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OLD OR AGE OF MAJORITY, WHICHEVER IS OLDER IN STATE OF RESIDENCE, AT DATE OF REGISTRATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. IF YOU ARE ACCESSING THIS PROMOTION USING YOUR WIRELESS DEVICE, DATA RATES MAY APPLY.



Sponsor, Administrator & Prize Provider: CBS Broadcasting Inc. ("CBS"), 51 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019, and CBS Interactive Inc. ("CBSI"), 1401 W. Cypress Creek Road, Suite 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309



Sweepstakes Entities: CBS, CBS Studios, and CBSi.



THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS NOT SPONSORED, ENDORSED OR ADMINISTERED BY FACEBOOK. Data rates may apply when participating, see Section 1 below for details.



1. Acceptance of Rules. By entering "The Talk, Anchors Away Sweepstakes" (the "Sweepstakes"), tied to the CBS TV Show "The Talk" (the "Show") which is operated on the CBS page in the social web site Facebook, accessible at the domain "Facebook/thetalkcbs" (the "Facebook Service"); you hereby accept and agree to these official rules (the "Official Rules") of this Sweepstakes, and the decisions of the Administrator in connection with this Sweepstakes, whose decisions are final.



No purchase, entry fee or use of wireless device is necessary to enter or win. If you are a wireless service subscriber and have a smartphone, tablet and/or other wireless device that allows you to access the Internet, you may enter the Sweepstakes via any of those devices during the promotion period, as defined below. If you decide to participate via any such wireless device, you may be charged message and data rates in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of your Service Agreement with your wireless carrier. Each wireless carrier's rate plan may vary, and users should contact their wireless carrier for information on rate plans and charges relating to your participation in this Sweepstakes. Access to the Sweepstakes via a smartphone, tablet and/or wireless device may not be available in all areas at all times, and may not continue to work in the event of product, software, coverage or other service changes made by your wireless carrier.



2. Eligibility. This Sweepstakes is offered and open to persons who are: (a) Registered Users of the Facebook Service; (b) legal residents of the United States that reside in one of the following viewing areas: (i) Philadelphia, PA; (ii) New York, NY; (iii) Chicago, IL; (iv) San Francisco, CA; or (v) Washington, D.C.; and (c) are at least eighteen (18) years old or age of majority, whichever is older in state of residence, at the date of registration in the Sweepstakes. For purposes of these Official Rules, "Registered User(s)" means a person that has successfully completed the registration form and has obtained a User Identification ("ID"), an associated password ("Password") on the Facebook Service and is a follower of the Show Page. There is no fee associated with becoming a Facebook Service registrant and/or a Show Page follower. Employees and directors, and their immediate family members, of the Sweepstakes Entities, and their parents, affiliated and subsidiary companies are not eligible to participate in this Sweepstakes. For purpose of the foregoing "immediate family" means parents, spouses, children, siblings or any members of the same households of such employees and directors. This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law.



3. Promotion Period. The promotion is divided into five (5) separate Sweepstakes, one per viewing area as described below (each, a "Sweepstakes" and collectively, the "Sweepstakes"). Each Sweepstakes begins on March 27, 2017 at 11:00 am. Pacific Time ("PT") and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on April 3, 2017 (the "Promotion Entry Period")



4. Entering: To enter this Sweepstakes, if not already, become a Registered User (as specified above), comment on the Facebook post related to the Sweepstakes (the "Promotion Entry") during the Promotion Entry Period and you will receive an entry into the Sweepstakes.



Limit one entry per person per day during the Promotion Entry Period; users who exceed the limit may be disqualified.



Broadcasts of the Show are subject to cancellation, preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur and they affect the Sweepstakes, including without limitation, the need to cancel the Sweepstakes, such changes will be posted on the Show web Page found at www.cbs.com and on the Show Page found on the Facebook Service.



Promotion Entry Requirements:



a. must be suitable for presentation in a public forum, in the sole determination of the Sweepstakes Entities;



b. must not include threats to any person, place, business, group or world peace;



c. except for the topic provided by the Sweepstakes Entities herein, must not include thoughts, ideas, lyrics, music, sound recordings, video works, audio-visual works, if applicable (other than as provided herein) or any creative element other than the criteria set forth herein;



d. must satisfy all eligibility requirements set forth herein; must be in English and shall not be disparaging, abusive, sexually explicit, sexually suggestive, offensive, illegal, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, offensive, indecent, in bad taste, reflect negatively on the Sweepstakes Entities (or any of them), promote or incite violence, terrorism, or illegal acts, or be otherwise objectionable (all as determined by the Sweepstakes Entities in their sole discretion).



Additionally, the Promotion Entry must not: i) infringe any third party's rights, including, without limitation, copyright, trademark, right of publicity, right of privacy or trade secret and, must not in any way violate applicable laws and regulations; and ii) contain any commercial content that promotes any product or service or contain or reference any third party names, logos, service marks, trademarks, trade names or trade dress.



The determination of whether a Promotion Entry violates any of the above requirements shall be at the Sweepstakes Entities' sole discretion. If a Promotion Entry is deemed by the Sweepstakes Entities to violate any such requirement(s), the Promotion Entry shall be disqualified and the participant shall not be eligible to win a prize. By sending your Promotion Entry, you grant the Sweepstakes Entities a perpetual, worldwide, royalty-free license to publish and perform publicly the Promotion Entry on the CBSI Service, the Facebook Service, the Show and such other media and platforms as the Sweepstakes Entities may determine with no compensation to you. Sweepstakes Entities reserve the right to reproduce the Promotion Entry in full (or to not reproduce any particular Promotion Entry at all), or edit and enhance the Promotion Entry at their discretion. Sweepstakes Entities are authorized to use or not use the Promotion Entry as they see fit, including usage in advertising. All Promotion Entries uploaded will not be returned to participants.



e. Promotion Entry cannot exceed 100 words.



f. must not include any person other than the participant, unless participant has written permission from any and all third parties appearing on the Promotion Entry (Sweepstakes Entities, at their sole discretion, may accept any permission presented);



5. Prizes: The Sweepstakes will award five (5) grand prizes (the "Prize(s)"). There will be one (1) Prize awarded per Sweepstakes/viewing area. Each winner must be able to travel on specified dates outlined below.



a. Winner residing in New York, NY must be able to travel on Sunday, April 23, 2017 and running through to Tuesday, April 25, 2017 (attendance to the Show is on April 24, 2017 when anchor Chris Wragge from WCBS-TV, New York is scheduled to appear on the Show, dates are subject to change).



b. Winner residing in Chicago, IL must be able to travel on Monday, April 24, 2017 and running through to Wednesday, April 26, 2017 (attendance to the Show is on Tuesday April 25, 2017 when anchor Irika Sargent from WBBM-TV, Chicago is scheduled to appear on the Show, dates are subject to change).



c. Winner residing in Philadelphia, PA must be able to travel on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 and running through to Thursday, April 27, 2017 (attendance to the Show (taped) is on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 when anchor Jessica Dean from KYW-TV, Philadelphia is scheduled to appear on the Show, dates are subject to change).



d. Winner residing in San Francisco, CA must be able to travel on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 and running through to Friday, April 28, 2017 (attendance to the Show is on Thursday, April 27, 2017 when anchor Elizabeth Cook from KPIX 5, San Francisco is scheduled to appear on the Show, dates are subject to change).



e. Winner residing in Washington, D.C. must be able to travel on Thursday, April 27, 2017 and running through to Saturday, April 29, 2017 (attendance to the Show is on Friday, April 28, 2017 when anchor Jan Jeffcoat from #2 WUSA, Washington, D.C is scheduled to appear on the Show, dates are subject to change).



Each Prize consists of a trip for two (2) to Los Angeles, CA (the "Host City"); which includes: roundtrip airfare (coach class) from international airport closest to Winners’ residence to the international airport closest to the Event location, two (2) night stay hotel accommodations (standard double occupancy), ground transportation; two (2) VIP Tickets to The Talk (the "Event") and a The Talk Swag bag. (For purposes of clarity, ground transportation includes transportation to and from airport in Host City and to and from the Event). Each Prize has an approximate retail value ("ARV") of Three Thousand Five Hundred Dollars (US$3,500.00). Certain terms and restriction may apply. See section 6, Prize Restrictions.



6. Prize Restrictions: All other expenses relating to acceptance of a Prize not explicitly stated herein, including but not limited to taxes, meals, beverages and gratuities are the responsibility of each Prize winner (the ("Winner(s)") and guest. Certain travel restrictions may apply. Actual value of a Prize may vary based on departure city and dates of travel, no compensation or substitution will be provided for the difference in Prize value. Specifics of travel package are subject to availability and Sponsor's sole discretion. Complete terms and conditions of trip will be furnished with prize notification. Travel must be made through Sponsor's agent on a carrier of Sponsor's choice. Winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary and provide all necessary travel documents required. Guest of each Winner must be 18 or older, and must sign the Travel Companion Release (as defined below). If Event is canceled, rescheduled, or if for any reason, Sponsor is unable to provide the tickets to the Event, Sponsor shall have no further obligation other than to award the trip minus the Event tickets and ground transfers. If a Winner cannot take the trip on the dates specified by the Sponsor, the Sponsor shall have no further obligation to Winner(s) and Prize will be forfeited. Sweepstakes Entities, and/or any other relevant party, reserves the right to stop, remove or to deny entry to a Winner and/or guest from participating in any portion of the Prize, including without limitation, the Event, who engages in a disruptive manner, or acts with the intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, or in any conduct the Sweepstakes Entities deem to be improper or otherwise adverse to the operation of the Event. Prizes are nontransferable. All income and other taxes are the sole responsibility of each Winner. No assignment, transfer, conversion to cash or cash redemption or substitution of any Prize or any portion of a Prize is permitted, except Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize or any of its components with a prize of comparable or greater value should a Prize or any of its components become unavailable or for any other reason needs to be exchanged. Prizes are solely for personal use and may not be used in conjunction with any other promotion. Show is subject production schedules. In the event there are an insufficient number of entries for a viewing area, such Prize will be forfeited and not awarded.



7. Odds/Drawings/Winner Notification. Odds of winning a Prize depends on the number of eligible entries received during each Sweepstakes/Promotion Entry Period. The Prize drawings will be conducted on or around April 4, 2017 at random by Administrator on whose decisions are final and binding in all respects. The potential Winner(s) will be notified through their Facebook social media account. Potential Winner(s) will be asked to provide their personal information such as their name, physical address, date of birth and phone number in order to confirm eligibility and compliance with these official rules. If a potential Winner cannot be reached after a reasonable effort has been made during the twenty-four (24) hours from the first notification attempt, such person may be disqualified, with an alternate Winner selected in accordance with these Official Rules. Administrator will only select one (1) alternate Winner per Prize. If no contact has been made with such alternate after twenty-four (24) hours, such Prize shall not be awarded.



8. Prize Taxes. All federal, state, local and other tax liabilities arising from this Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, winning a Prize, will be the sole responsibility of each Winner.



9. Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release and Publicity Release. Winner(s) will be required to complete, execute and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release, and where lawful, a Publicity Release (collectively, the "Release Forms") within twenty four (24) hours from notification of winning along with a W-9 tax form. Failure to return Release Forms in a timely manner, or if the Prize notification or Prize is returned as non-deliverable, or if a Winner is found not to be eligible or not in compliance with these Official Rules, may result in disqualification with an alternate Winner selected in accordance with these Official Rules.



10. Travel Companion Liability and Publicity Release. Each Winner's travel companion/guest must complete, execute and return a Travel Companion Liability Release, a Travel Companion Publicity Release (collectively, the "Travel Companion Release Forms") prior to issuance of travel documents. Failure to return Travel Companion Release Forms timely may prevent travel companion of a Winner from participating in the trip.



11. Publicity Release Terms. Except where prohibited by law, a Winner's acceptance of a Prize constitutes permission for the Sweepstakes Entities to use Winner's name, photograph, likeness, statements, Promotion Entry, biographical information, voice, and address (city and state) worldwide and in all forms of media, in perpetuity, without further compensation.



12. Improper Conduct. Administrator, in its sole discretion, may disqualify any entrant from participation in or use of any or all portions of this Sweepstakes, and refuse to award a Prize, if entrant engages in any conduct Administrator deems to be improper, unfair or otherwise adverse to the operation of the Sweepstakes or detrimental to other entrants of the Sweepstakes. Such improper conduct includes, without limitation, falsifying personal information required during entrant registration or Prize claim, violating any term or condition stated herein, accumulating entries through methods such as automated computer scripts or any other programming techniques, allowing others to use entrant's personal information for the purpose of accumulating entries, or intentionally trying to defraud, reverse engineer, disassemble or otherwise tamper with the computer programs in connection with this Sweepstakes. Winner(s) agree that Administrator and/or Sponsor may void any part of a Prize that a Winner may have won and/or require the return of any part of the Prize that a Winner may have won as a result of such improper conduct. Winner(s) further acknowledge that any forfeiture of a Prize and/or return of a Prize shall in no way prevent Administrator from pursuing other avenues of recourse such as criminal or civil proceedings in connection with such conduct. WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, EACH OF THE SWEEPSTAKES ENTITIES RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR SUCH ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.



13. Integrity of Sweepstakes. If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned by reason of; the Show being cancelled; infection by computer virus, worms, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes which Administrator, in its sole opinion believes could corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, Administrator reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes and select the Winner(s) from entries received prior to the action taken or in such other manner as Administrator may deem fair and appropriate.



14. Lost or Corrupted Entries. The Sweepstakes Entities, and their parents, affiliated and subsidiary companies and advertising and promotion agencies, assume no liability and are not responsible for, and you hereby forever waive any rights to any claim in connection with, lost, late, incomplete, corrupted, stolen, misdirected, illegible or postage-due entries or mail, if applicable; or for any computer, telephone, cable, network, satellite, electronic or Internet hardware or software malfunctions, unauthorized human intervention, or the incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry or other information, or the failure to capture any such information. The Sweepstakes Entities, and their parents, affiliated and subsidiary companies, advertising and promotion agencies, are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by registration information submitted by end users or tampering, hacking, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in this Sweepstakes, and assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to the Sweepstakes.



15. Damaged Property. Sweepstakes Entities, and their parents, affiliated and subsidiary companies and advertising and promotion agencies, assume no liability and are not responsible for, and you hereby forever waive any rights to any claim in connection with, injury or damage to any entrants or to any other person's computer or property related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from this Sweepstakes.



16. Sweepstakes Errors. The Sweepstakes Entities, and their parents, affiliated and subsidiary companies and advertising and promotion agencies, assume no liability and are not responsible for, and you hereby forever waive any rights to any claim in connection with, errors and/or ambiguity: (a) in the Sweepstakes; (b) in any related advertising or promotion of this Sweepstakes; and/or (c) in these Official Rules. In the event of any ambiguity(s) or error(s) in these Official Rules, Administrator reserves the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes or to correct any such ambiguity or error (s) without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.



17. Prize(s) and Winner(s). The Sweepstakes Entities, and their parents, affiliated and subsidiary companies and advertising and promotion agencies, assume no liability and are not responsible for, and you/entrant hereby forever waives any rights to any claim in connection with, the selection and announcement of a Winner, the distribution of a Prize, the acceptance/possession and/or use/misuse of any part of a Prize and/or any injury or damage to any entrant's or third person's property related to or resulting from any part of a Prize or any part of this Sweepstakes.



18. Release and Indemnity. Each entrant in this Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, the Winner(s), hereby release and agree to hold harmless the Sweepstakes Entities and their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees, representatives and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to person, including death, and property, arising in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a Prize, participation in this Sweepstakes and participation in any activity related to this Sweepstakes.



19. Limitation of Liability. IN NO EVENT WILL THE SWEEPSTAKES ENTITIES, THEIR PARENTS, AFFILIATES, SUBSIDIARIES AND RELATED COMPANIES, THEIR ADVERTISING OR PROMOTION AGENCIES OR THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES AND AGENTS, BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF YOUR ACCESS TO AND USE OF THE SWEEPSTAKES OR THE DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING MATERIAL DOWNLOADED FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS.

20. Disclaimer of Warranties. THE SWEEPSTAKES AND PRIZES ARE PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT.



21. Identity Disputes. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a winner based on an email address or wireless phone number, the winning entry will be declared made by the Authorized Account Holder of the email address and/or phone number submitted at time of registration into the Facebook Service and used for entry into the applicable Sweepstakes. For purposes of these Official Rules, "Authorized Account Holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization (e.g., business, educational, institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.



22. Binding Arbitration. The parties waive all rights to trial in any action or proceeding instituted in connection with these Official Rules and/or this Sweepstakes. Any controversy or claim arising out of or relating to these Official Rules and/or this Sweepstakes shall be settled by binding arbitration in accordance with the commercial arbitration rules of the American Arbitration Association. Any such controversy or claim shall be arbitrated on an individual basis, and shall not be consolidated in any arbitration with any claim or controversy of any other party. The arbitration shall be conducted in the State of New York, in the City of New York and judgment on the arbitration award may be entered into any court having jurisdiction thereof.



23. Governing Law and Jurisdiction. This promotion is governed by U.S. law and is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited by law. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and Administrator in connection with this Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, U.S.A., without giving effect to the conflict of laws rules thereof, and any matters or proceedings which are not subject to arbitration as set forth in Section 22 of these Official Rules and/or for entering any judgment on an arbitration award, shall take place in the State of New York, in the City of New York.



24. Winners List/Official Rules. For the name of the Winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt by April 30, 2017 to "Winner's list, The Talk, Anchors Away Sweepstakes" c/o CBS Interactive Inc., 1401 W. Cypress Creek Road, Suite 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to the above address marked "The Talk, Anchors Away Sweepstakes" for receipt by April 30, 2017. The full name of the Winner(s) may be posted and the Official Rules will be posted on cbs.com at: www.cbs.com/shows/the_talk/news/1006869/the-anchors-away-sweepstakes-gives-5-viewers-a-chance-to-visit-the-talk/.



So, don't wait! Enter for your chance to win by Monday, April 3.



Watch all-new episodes of The Talk Weekdays on CBS and CBS All Access.