Coco Gauff beats Naomi Osaka
Clips
Grammy Music Educator Award winner revealed
How updated credit score system affects you
Prosecutors: Teen killed family over prom dispute
Grammys scandal is "like a nuclear device"
Warren on battles in Iowa and the Senate
Opioid manufacturing exec heads to prison
Michelle Carter released from jail early
Houston explosion felt across the city
U.S. won't extradite diplomat's wife to U.K.
Weinstein trial begins with graphic testimony
Senate GOP warned not to vote against Trump