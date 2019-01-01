Who's In The Cast Of Survivor Season 39: Island Of The Idols?

27Merced, CaliforniaPalo Alto, CaliforniaAdmissions CounselorShamelessly-me, quick-witted, and not-afraid-to-flip-tables.I have accumulated grit from the challenges that I’ve faced throughout my life and have always been able to gain the trust and confidence of others. I believe I can use my unassuming image and 209 vernacular to fool others into believing that I am not an immediate threat. However, I'd say I'm pretty crafty and will be able to use my smarts to create plans and execute votes that will eliminate anyone I feel is a threat to my game (if you're not with me, you're dead to me). I also understand how to deal with big egos and personal quirks and can use my social skills to build confidence among all characters. Lastly, I've got quite a mouth and can smack the Jury with an award-winning final Tribal Council speech to guarantee my win.