Who's In The Cast Of Survivor Season 39: Island Of The Idols?

Sandra

Boston Rob

Sandra: 45, Pearl Islands (winner), Heroes vs. Villains (winner), Game Changers. This is probably the easiest question to answer. I am considered an Idol because I am the only castaway to ever win the game twice and to this day that has never happened again. I won the first season I ever appeared on back in 2003 and also won the second season I ever appeared on back in 2010. I'm not an Idol because I say I'm an Idol, but because my record proves it. Nine years ago and 19 seasons ago I became known as the Queen, and to this day no one has ever come close to tying my record.

Boston Rob: 43, Marquesas, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains, Redemption Island (winner). I've played Survivor four times over the course of nearly two decades. I have seen the evolution of the game and I am proficient in the three main aspects of the game: the social component, the physical component, and the strategic/psychological component. I wouldn't necessarily call myself an idol—I didn't come up with that idea—but I definitely know what I'm doing!