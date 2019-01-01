Who's In The Cast Of Survivor Season 39: Island Of The Idols?

Don't miss the 90-minute season premiere of Survivor: Island of the Idols on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. 

In the 39th season of the Emmy Award-winning reality series that challenges players to outwit, outplay, and outlast their opponents, Survivor is introducing a new element to the game: the Island of the Idols. 

This edition features two legendary winners, "Boston" Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, who return to the game not to compete, but to serve as mentors to a group of 20 new players. 

Combined, Boston Rob and Sandra have played over 200 days of Survivor, and now they plan to share what they've learned with the new castaways. The players will then attempt to put those learned skills to the test and chase the title of Sole Survivor—not to mention the $1 million grand prize.

But who are these new castaways? 

Read on to meet the 20 new players who will be joining the annals of Survivor history. 

Lairo Tribe

Front row, left to right: Dean Kowalski, Karishma Patel, Elizabeth Beisel, Chelsea Walker, Elaine Stott
Back row, left to right: Missy Byrd, Ronnie Bardah, Tom Laidlaw, Aaron Meredith, Vince Moua
Ronnie Bardah (Lairo Tribe)

Age: 35   
Hometown: Brockton, Massachusetts
Current residence: Henderson, Nevada
Occupation: Pro Poker Player

Three words to describe you: Resilient, analytical, and savvy. 

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor
Because of the life I have already survived. It was a crazy rough neighborhood I grew up in, but I made it out and I have even traveled to 30 countries since then. I am also a beast at physical challenges. I have a very strong social game and, thanks to my poker skills, I will be able to read people well and will blindside the "blindsiders." I will be able to break hearts when I need to, even my own. The relationships will be real, but the ultimate goal will always be Sole Survivor. 

Read Ronnie's full bio
Elizabeth Beisel (Lairo Tribe)

Age: 26  
Hometown: Saunderstown, Rhode Island
Current residence: Saunderstown, Rhode Island
Occupation: Olympic Medalist 

Three words to describe you: Gregarious, competitive, and loyal.

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor? 
I'm physically, mentally, and socially strong. I can easily connect with people—my alliances will be strong and help carry me through the game. I can win individual Immunity due to my strength as an athlete. I'm a tough girl who will fight until the end.  

Read Elizabeth's full bio
Missy Byrd (Lairo Tribe)

Age: 24     
Hometown: Decatur, Georgia 
Current residence: Tacoma, Washington
Occupation: Air Force Veteran

Three words to describe you: Relentless, clever, and decently dope. 

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor
Beyoncé wrote a song about surviving so I have to honor Queen B.

Read Missy's full bio.
Dean Kowalski (Lairo Tribe)

Age: 28  
Hometown: Westfield, New Jersey
Current residence: New York City
Occupation: Tech Sales

Three words to describe you: Jovial, observant, and likeable.

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor
Self-awareness is one of the most important leadership characteristics. My social intelligence will allow me to read when to go big and when to fall back. I strongly believe in my ability to get along with and be liked by a variety of different people. This will allow me to build strong, diverse alliances. Additionally, my athletic and puzzle abilities will make me a threat within challenges. My experience working in sales will fuel my persuasion within my alliances.

Read Dean's full bio.
Tom Laidlaw (Lairo Tribe)

Age: 60  
Hometown: Brampton, Ontario, Canada   
Current residence: Greenwich, Connecticut  
Occupation: Former NHL Player

Three words to describe you: Disciplined, dedicated, and stubborn.

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor
I know how to build an alliance and win challenges and then do whatever it takes to win.  

Read Tom's full bio.
Aaron Meredith (Lairo Tribe)

Age: 36
Hometown: Uncasville, Connecticut
Current residence: Warwick, Rhode Island
Occupation: Gym Owner

Three words to describe you: Attractive, intelligent, and strong.

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor?
I flat out want this! I have to come in with a STRONG social game because I will have a huge target on my back as a physical threat. I know how to work people, get people to know me, like me, and trust me. 

Read Aaron's full bio.
Vince Moua (Lairo Tribe)

Age: 27    
Hometown: Merced, California   
Current residence: Palo Alto, California
Occupation: Admissions Counselor

Three words to describe you: Shamelessly-me, quick-witted, and not-afraid-to-flip-tables.

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor
I have accumulated grit from the challenges that I’ve faced throughout my life and have always been able to gain the trust and confidence of others. I believe I can use my unassuming image and 209 vernacular to fool others into believing that I am not an immediate threat. However, I'd say I'm pretty crafty and will be able to use my smarts to create plans and execute votes that will eliminate anyone I feel is a threat to my game (if you're not with me, you're dead to me). I also understand how to deal with big egos and personal quirks and can use my social skills to build confidence among all characters. Lastly, I've got quite a mouth and can smack the Jury with an award-winning final Tribal Council speech to guarantee my win.

Read Vince's full bio.
Karishma Patel (Lairo Tribe)

Age: 37   
Hometown: Philadelphia
Current residence: Houston    
Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer

Three words to describe you: Reliable, impulsive, and charismatic. 

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor? 
I feel like I was born to play this game. I've always craved challenges that help me learn more about myself, and I know deep down that I do have the physical, mental, and social skills to outlast, outwit, and outplay anyone. My job and my life experiences have trained me exactly how to win. I am hungry to be out in the wild, pushing myself to the edge, and doing things I never dreamed I could do. In the end, surviving this game means something more valuable than money to me. 

Read Karishma's full bio.
Elaine Stott (Lairo Tribe)

Age: 41  
Hometown: Woodbine, Kentucky
Current residence: Rockholds, Kentucky
Occupation: Factory Worker

Three words to describe you: Independent, stubborn, and kind. 

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor
I think people will underestimate me. I think with my people skills and my ability to relate to different types of people, I will be able to befriend them or gain their trust. I would be overlooked because I wouldn't be a threat, but an ally.  

Read Elaine's full bio.
Chelsea Walker (Lairo Tribe)

Age: 26  
Hometown: Marlton, New Jersey
Current residence: Los Angeles 
Occupation: Digital Content Creator

Three words to describe you: Driven, competitive, and scrappy.

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor
I've been underestimated my entire life, and the second you tell me I can't do something, I'm going to do my damnedest to prove everyone wrong. I know what it's like to be at the bottom. Things might not always go my way, but I've learned to push through the challenges and work my way to the top. I'm tenacious, a hard worker, and I don't take anything for granted. Applying to the show for so many years has made me stronger, and hungrier to win. I have something to prove, and I will win because I have the passion and desire to do so.

Read Chelsea's full bio.
Vokai Tribe

Front row, left to right: Jack Nichting, Molly Byman, Lauren Beck, Kellee Kim, Janet Carbin
Back row, left to right: Noura Salman, Dan Spilo, Jamal Shipman, Jason Linden, Tommy Sheehan
Lauren Beck (Vokai Tribe)

Age: 28   
Hometown: Bakersfield, California and Rochester Hills, Michigan
Current residence: Glendale, California 
Occupation: Nanny 

Three words to describe you: Bubbly, adaptable, and diligent.

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor
My ability to connect with others is astronomical, I just love people! I have the physical and mental ability to see myself through to the very end. People tend to underestimate me which will definitely work in my favor. I plan to be the second black woman to win this game, hands down.

Read Lauren's full bio.
Molly Byman (Vokai Tribe)

Age: 27    
Hometown: Boston 
Current residence: Durham, North Carolina    
Occupation: Law Student  

Three words to describe you: Competitive, resilient, and vibrant.

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor
I am smart, strong, and not annoying. Discomfort and being dirty don't bother me. I can fit in anywhere and form relationships with anyone. Being the oldest child and being a teacher taught me how to manage chaos, how to be adaptable and considerate to others' needs, and how to use subtle powers of persuasion to get people to do what I want.

Read Molly's full bio.
Janet Carbin (Vokai Tribe)

Age: 59    
Hometown: Neptune, New Jersey
Current residence: Palm Bay, Florida
Occupation: Chief Lifeguard 

Three words to describe you: Aggressive, enthusiastic, and vivacious.

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor
Because I can read people and I have the necessary skills, athletically and socially. 

Read Janet's full bio.
Kellee Kim (Vokai Tribe)

Age: 29    
Hometown: Costa Mesa, California
Current residence: Philadelphia 
Occupation: MBA Student 

Three words to describe you: Fun, energetic, and driven.

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor?
My pain tolerance is high, and I love to make difficult things fun. With a pinch of luck and a good "meat shield," I'll win.

Read Kellee's full bio.
Jason Linden (Vokai Tribe)

Age: 32    
Hometown: New York City
Current residence: New York City
Occupation: Personal Injury Lawyer 

Three words to describe you: Charismatic, determined, and direct.

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor
Survivor is a relationship-based game. First, I will develop the relationships needed to win the game. I have a deep and fundamental understanding of human communication and connection. I have an uncanny ability to make strangers feel at ease. I disarm them with humor and self-deprecation. But I reinforce the connections with true and sincere interest and care. I will build relationships that will not only take me further into the game, but will win me the votes at the Final Tribal Council. Second, I will take control of my game and lead my allies to make favorable decisions to my game. I am a natural leader. Third, I will outwork my competition; I am an animal. I am resilient and hardworking. When I start something, I NEED to finish it. 

Read Jason's full bio.
Jack Nichting (Vokai Tribe)

Age: 23    
Hometown: Newport News, Virginia
Current residence: Harrisonburg, Virginia     
Occupation: Graduate Student 

Three words to describe you: Determined, dreamer, and social.

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor
I can navigate anyone and every social scenario. I understand I will be a target for people, and I do not take that lightly. I will get rid of anyone I view as a threat to me, without moral qualms. At the same time, I will be intentional in trying to remain more in the background and not viewed as a threat. Finally, if it came to life or death in a challenge, my smarts, physical ability, and focus will always make me a fierce competitor.

Read Jack's full bio.
Noura Salman (Vokai Tribe)

Age: 36   
Hometown: London / Bethesda, Maryland
Current residence: North Potomac, Maryland
Occupation: Entrepreneur

Three words to describe you: Ambitious, passionate, and energetic.

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor
I'm multidimensional and not just one thing or person. I'm a nerd, jock, and model with brains, brawn, and beauty. Most importantly, I have the social skills needed to both win and influence people, and a relentless drive to go after what I want.  

Read Noura's full bio.
Tommy Sheehan (Vokai Tribe)

Age: 26   
Hometown: Bayville, New York
Current residence: Long Beach, New York
Occupation: 4th Grade Teacher

Three words to describe you: Outgoing, competitive, and goofy.

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor
I am physical and can win challenges, but that won't win Survivor. What wins Survivor is the time spent opening up and connecting to people. When you have real connections with people they will keep you around longer. Also, I am there to win the game. I see myself finding idols, making moves, and leading blindsides.  

Read Tommy's full bio.
Jamal Shipman (Vokai Tribe)

Age: 33   
Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey
Current residence: Providence, Rhode Island     
Occupation: College Administrator 

Three words to describe you: Balanced, inquisitive, and present. 

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor
I've been intensely studying this game. I feel like I have a good handle on what to do in order to give myself the best shot at making it to the end with enough goodwill to get votes. People will be happy to write my name at the end. 

Read Jamal's full bio.
Dan Spilo (Vokai Tribe)

Age: 48 
Hometown: New York City
Current residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Talent Manager 

Three words to describe you: Hardworking, articulate, and charming.

Why do you think you'll "survive" Survivor
I think I have the basic, if not superior, physicality to be useful to the Tribe. More importantly, I have an incredible ability to know what people need and to make them feel good, and to make myself critical in their success.

Read Dan's full bio.
Sandra Diaz-Twine and

Sandra
Age: 45
Previous seasons of Survivor: Pearl Islands (winner), Heroes vs. Villains (winner), Game Changers

What specific accomplishments do you think ultimately earned you the moniker of "Idol" when it comes to Survivor?
This is probably the easiest question to answer. I am considered an Idol because I am the only castaway to ever win the game twice and to this day that has never happened again. I won the first season I ever appeared on back in 2003 and also won the second season I ever appeared on back in 2010. I'm not an Idol because I say I'm an Idol, but because my record proves it. Nine years ago and 19 seasons ago I became known as the Queen, and to this day no one has ever come close to tying my record.

Read Sandra's full bio.

Boston Rob
Age: 43
Previous seasons of Survivor: Marquesas, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains, Redemption Island (winner)

What specific accomplishments do you think ultimately earned you the moniker of "Idol" when it comes to Survivor?
I've played Survivor four times over the course of nearly two decades. I have seen the evolution of the game and I am proficient in the three main aspects of the game: the social component, the physical component, and the strategic/psychological component. I wouldn't necessarily call myself an idol—I didn't come up with that idea—but I definitely know what I'm doing! 

Read Boston Rob's full bio.

