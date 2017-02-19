Back to video

    Picking up one year after the events of the final episode of "The Good Wife," an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie), while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart's (Christine Baranski) savings. Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago's preeminent law firms. All new episodes will be available weekly on Sundays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.
Season four of The Good Fight finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner's name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious "Memo 618."
Diane Lockhart
Christine Baranski
Lucca Quinn
Cush Jumbo
Liz Reddick-Lawrence
Audra McDonald
Marissa Gold
Sarah Steele
Julius Cain
Michael Boatman
Jay Dipersia
Nyambi Nyambi
Adrian Boseman
Delroy Lindo
