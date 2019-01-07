NFL Game Pass Exclusives

35:29
Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Ravens
43:57
Pittsburgh Steelers vs New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers
37:03
New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars
LIVE: Patriots pounding Chargers in playoffs
WATCH: Chargers-Pats on CBS All Access
Eagles vs. Saints odds, pick: Key matchups, how to watch, stream NFC Divisional Round game
NFL Playoffs 2019: Bold predictions for the Divisional Round including Nick Foles throwing more TD passes than Drew Brees
Rob Gronkowski will reportedly strongly consider retirement after Patriots' season ends
2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show: Maroon 5 to headline concert on CBS, to be joined by Travis Scott, Big Boi
Chargers-Patriots weather: Bill Belichick utilizing mental warfare on frigid day to conquer Chargers in pregame
Cowboys vs. Rams final score, takeaways: Rams smash through Cowboys with double 100-yard rushers
Chiefs vs. Colts final score, takeaways: Chiefs assert their dominance, advance to AFC title game
Jets' pursuit of former Packers coach Mike McCarthy collapsed over staffing issues
2019 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars trade up for franchise QB, Raiders go defense at No. 4, Eagles draft RB
2019 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch
About
NFL on CBS
 
NFL on CBS is in its 59th season of broadcasting, and you can stream every game in your local market LIVE across devices with CBS All Access.

How to watch: sign in to your CBS All Access account on your computer, mobile phone, tablet or favorite connected device like Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Windows 10 tablet or Xbox One, and get ready for kickoff!

Enjoy NFL on CBS games live all season—plus the CBS Sports pre-game studio show and The NFL Today. Just check your local listings to see what games are available in your area. In addition, subscribers can access CBS Sports HQ, a 24/7 stream of unfiltered sports news, scores, highlights and analysis. Not a subscriber? Try it FREE now!
