  • Star Trek: Discovery

    S1 E1 The Vulcan Hello

    Series premiere. While patrolling Federation space, the U.S.S. Shenzhou encounters an object of unknown origin, putting First Officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) to her greatest test yet. Starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones.
What's New 2

How And When To Stream Star Trek: Discovery Season 3
Star Trek Day 2020: All Panels
Watch The Official Trailer For Star Trek: Discovery Season 3
Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Set To Premiere Thursday, Oct. 15 On CBS All Access
Watch The Extended SDCC 2020 Star Trek: Discovery Table Read Of The Season 2 Finale
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds To Follow Pike, Spock & Number One
Watch The Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Teaser Trailer From New York Comic Con
Star Trek: Discovery And Star Trek: Short Treks Break News At SDCC 2019
Star Trek: Lower Decks Voice Cast And Animated Characters Revealed At SDCC 2019
Comic-Con 2019: Back-To-Back Star Trek Universe Panel Sessions Set For Hall H On July 20
Star Trek: Discovery – Three Times Pike And Spock Led The Best Version Of The Enterprise
The Most Underrated Star Trek Characters Ever
Star Trek: Discovery Renewed For Season 3
Watch The New Official Star Trek: Discovery Facebook Live Show, The Ready Room, Every Friday
What Are The Critics Saying About Star Trek: Discovery Season 2?
About
Star Trek: Discovery
NEW SEASON NOW STREAMING
Episode Guide
 
After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.

Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on CBS All Access and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.
Cast

Commander Michael Burnham
Sonequa Martin-Green
Commander Saru
Doug Jones
Lt. Commander Paul Stamets
Anthony Rapp
Ensign Sylvia Tilly
Mary Wiseman
Dr. Hugh Culber
Wilson Cruz
Philippa Georgiou
Michelle Yeoh
Adira
Blu del Barrio
Cleveland “Book” Booker
David Ajala
Star Trek: Discovery
