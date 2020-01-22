Back to video


  • Star Trek: Picard

    S1 E1 Remembrance

    At the end of the 24th Century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. When he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj (Isa Briones), in need of his help, he soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own past.
    Watch Now

Full Episodes

Show More

What's New 2

Star Trek Day 2020: All Panels
promo
Star Trek Day 2020: All Panels
Star Trek Hits Comic-Con@Home With Star Trek: Picard, A Star Trek: Discovery Table Read, And Exclusive Look At Star Trek: Lower Decks
blog
Star Trek Hits Comic-Con@Home With Star Trek: Picard, A Star Trek: Discovery Table Read, And Exclusive Look At Star Trek: Lower Decks
Take Part In #StarTrekUnited With Curated Episodes, Support Black Lives Matter Organizations
blog
Take Part In #StarTrekUnited With Curated Episodes, Support Black Lives Matter Organizations
So You Watched Star Trek: Picard: What Next?
blog
So You Watched Star Trek: Picard: What Next?
blog
"The Ready Room" Breaks Down Star Trek: Picard Season 1 Finale, "Et In Arcadia Ego, Part 2"
blog
"The Ready Room" Breaks Down Star Trek: Picard Episode 9, "Et In Arcadia Ego, Part 1"
blog
"The Ready Room" Breaks Down Star Trek: Picard Episode 8, "Broken Pieces"
Patrick Stewart Plays A Cheeky Game On The Talk
promo
Patrick Stewart Plays A Cheeky Game On The Talk
blog
"The Ready Room" Breaks Down Star Trek: Picard Episode 7, "Nepenthe"
blog
"The Ready Room" Breaks Down Star Trek: Picard Episode 6, "The Impossible Box"
Jeri Ryan Discusses Star Trek: Picard On The Talk
promo
Jeri Ryan Discusses Star Trek: Picard On The Talk
blog
"The Ready Room" Breaks Down Star Trek: Picard Episode 5, "Stardust City Rag"
blog
"The Ready Room" Breaks Down Star Trek: Picard Episode 4, "Absolute Candor"
blog
"The Ready Room" Breaks Down Star Trek: Picard Episode 3
blog
"The Ready Room" Breaks Down Star Trek: Picard Episode 2
Show More
About
Star Trek: Picard
All Episodes Now Streaming
Episode Guide
 
Star Trek: Picard features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) serves as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer. Hanelle Culpepper will direct the first two episodes of the series.
Read More

Cast

Jean-Luc Picard
Patrick Stewart
Dahj/Soji
Isa Briones
Cristóbal Rios
Santiago Cabrera
Raffi Musiker
Michelle Hurd
Dr. Agnes Jurati
Alison Pill
Elnor
Evan Evagora
Narek
Harry Treadaway
Seven of Nine
Jeri Ryan
Hugh
Jonathan Del Arco
10 EPISODES WITH SUBSCRIPTION
Star Trek: Picard
TRY IT FREE