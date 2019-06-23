Shows
Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, Malta, An Unlikely Inventor
S51 E38
43:57
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: The 60 Minutes Interview; Then, inside the corruption allegations plaguing Malta; And, the unlikely, eccentric inventor turning inedible plant life into fuel. Air Date: Jun 23, 2019
Featured Shows